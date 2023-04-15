Head to Head Survey: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.25 billion 19.20 $870.57 million $10.72 50.38 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.72% -93.24% 19.28% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MSCI and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MSCI and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 7 0 2.78 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $562.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than DynTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats DynTek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

