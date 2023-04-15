Hedera Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $60.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00062938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00040654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,636,495,349 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,636,495,348.484367 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06811084 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $76,091,634.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

