Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.