Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.