Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $300,242.43 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $185.60 million and $300,242.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00016700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,422.96 or 1.00006653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.10074546 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,334.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

