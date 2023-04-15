HI (HI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $327,876.73

HI (HI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $27.91 million and $327,876.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.63 or 0.99971958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

