Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.84. The company had a trading volume of 924,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

