Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. 777,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,863. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

