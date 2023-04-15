Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,622. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

