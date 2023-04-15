Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 3,596,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,590. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

