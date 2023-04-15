Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.88. 619,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

