Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,881 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH remained flat at $25.29 on Friday. 2,037,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

