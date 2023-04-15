Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.43. The stock had a trading volume of 381,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $313.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

