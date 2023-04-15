Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $192.87. 2,034,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

