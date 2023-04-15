Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.55. 1,964,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,198. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

