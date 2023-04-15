Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.