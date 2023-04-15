Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $153.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.34 or 0.00037347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $153.99 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00141764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,582,244 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.