Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Friday. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
About Horizonte Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.