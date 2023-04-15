Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Friday. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

