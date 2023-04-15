HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00.
