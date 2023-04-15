Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,850 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Insider Activity

AGNC Investment Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

