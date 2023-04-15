Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.