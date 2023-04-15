Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

