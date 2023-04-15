Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 250 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.58.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.