Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 328 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

