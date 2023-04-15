Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

HUN opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 586,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after buying an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

