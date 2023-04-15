Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$37.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hydro One Trading Down 1.8 %

Hydro One stock opened at C$39.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.95. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7612732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

