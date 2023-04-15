ICON Price Up 8% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $359.09 million and approximately $333.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,309,357 coins and its circulating supply is 954,309,379 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,249,906.6171054 with 954,249,966.097499 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.34308563 USD and is up 17.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $47,240,568.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.