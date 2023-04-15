iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.18 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $149.51 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.59 or 1.00016309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.8261733 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,070,973.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

