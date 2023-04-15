IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.43

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as low as $30.28. IGM Financial shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4193 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.