IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.43

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as low as $30.28. IGM Financial shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 299 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
