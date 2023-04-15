IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.25

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$40.58. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$40.39, with a volume of 515,396 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.