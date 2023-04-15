Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 784 ($9.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 806.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 735.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 483.54 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 949 ($11.75).

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,222.22%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.