Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.