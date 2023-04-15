Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.53 and last traded at 0.52. Approximately 51,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 18,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.75.

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

