Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 20,250 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. 295,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,014. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

