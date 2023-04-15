Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. 594,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

