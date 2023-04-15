Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 169,754.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.37. 82,116 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $777.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.90.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

