Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 25.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.12. The company has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

