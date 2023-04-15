Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

