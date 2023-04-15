IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $29,975.97 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

