Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.17

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 80873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Articles

