Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

