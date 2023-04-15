Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,021.50 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 88,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,760,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc acquired 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,086.25.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc bought 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $89,538.54.
Heliogen Stock Performance
Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,908,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
