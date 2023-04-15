Insider Buying: Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) Insider Buys £4,080 in Stock

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Bolton acquired 102,000 shares of Panthera Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,080 ($5,052.63).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

Panthera Resources stock opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.59. Panthera Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Panthera Resources alerts:

About Panthera Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.