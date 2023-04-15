Insider Buying: Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) Insider Buys £4,080 in Stock

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Bolton acquired 102,000 shares of Panthera Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,080 ($5,052.63).
Panthera Resources Price Performance
Panthera Resources stock opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.59. Panthera Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.34.
About Panthera Resources
See Also
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.