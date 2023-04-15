Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells 5,447 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Stock Up 1.6 %

Couchbase stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,999. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $707.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,420,000. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Couchbase

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

