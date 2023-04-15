Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $35,992.46 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

