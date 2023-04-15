Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $35,992.46 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Verint Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Verint Systems stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
