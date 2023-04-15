Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $129,732.06 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $216.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in VeriSign by 17.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

