Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2,462.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,822 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,623,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

