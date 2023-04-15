Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 560,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,140,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,623,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

