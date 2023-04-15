Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 462.5% in March

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPCIF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

