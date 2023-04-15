International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 55,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

